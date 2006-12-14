Visibility ETO ERP Adds New Staff: Lloyd Perna

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 --Lloyd Perna has joined Visibility Corporation of Andover, MA as a Technical Services professional. Lloyd comes to Visibility with over 15 years of Senior Technical consulting experience in business operations, information technology and systems planning, design and implementation. Lloyd specializes in the following areas: IT strategies and infrastructure, System Architecture, Oracle E-Business Suite Technology, System Administration, Platform Support, Database Administration (SQL, Oracle), Custom Application Design and Programming, Software Interoperability and Data Conversions.



Stephen Carson, executive vice president of Visibility Corporation noted, “The growth of our company personnel reflects the demand for the .net version of our ETO ERP product. We are delighted to have Lloyd as part of our team.”



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.

