OPM II for Symbian OS Smartphones Welcomes New Sony Ericsson’s Family Members

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 --Oxygen Software today announces the release of Oxygen Phone Manager II for Symbian OS smartphones, version 2.12 of the unique in its features communication software tool that has become a real hit among the smartphone owners. OPM II puts you in full control of interactive management of your smartphone information. The program backs up, synchronises and manages all the data types available in modern phone models. Installation and data transfer process takes mere minutes and, voila, you are ready to edit virtually any element of your smartphone content.



“We’ve gone a long way since “Smart software for your smart phones” became our motto”, says Nike Golubev, PR Manager of Oxygen Software. “Today, OPM II is a well-known trademark, our customers love it and that certainly makes us happy. But our another slogan “There is always a way to make it better” makes us work just as hard developing new features, adjusting the interface and, what’s most important, – adding more and more phones to OPM II compatibility list. Our main task today is to let every smart phone owner enjoy the functionality of OPM II”.



Oxygen Software has become the first company to certify its software with an authorized service centre. A series of tests performed on Oxygen Phone Manager family products by the expert panel of Ladofon and Dixis, the authorized service centers of Nokia and Samsung, showed full compliance of Oxygen Phone Manager with the declared features. The tests also assured the compatibility of Oxygen programs with phone firmware and the safety of use on Nokia and Samsung phones.



Additions and Enhancements in Version 2.12

OPM II provides support for all released Symbian OS smartphones. Version 2.12 makes another step on the way of making OPM II a universal smartphone-PC communication tool. Today we are glad to welcome into our family the owners of Sony Ericsson UIQ3 platform phones (models M600i, P990i and W950i). OPM II has become the first program in the world to provide interactive PC management of the content of these smartphones. Simply connect your smartphone to PC via Bluetooth, Infrared adapter or USB-cable and get full access to Phonebook, Calendar, Gallery, Messages and Log Records sections. Another new useful feature introduced in OPM II 2.12 is Import/Export of Calendar from/to Lotus Notes.



With Oxygen Phone Manager II for Symbian OS Smartphones You Can:



• Easily transfer data between different models of phones – provided by unified file format. Even if your phone is not smart OPM II will help it share its data.

• Just as easily transfer data between phones of different makers – provided by support of most smartphones no matter what the maker (Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung, Siemens, BenQ, Motorola, Sendo, Panasonic, Vodafone).

• View and transfer your phone data even when it is already disconnected (without special back-up) – provided by automatic saving the data downloaded from phone.

• Edit virtually ANY data and ANY fields. OPM II is the only program in the world that allows you to edit ANY fields of Contacts and Calendar. Its list of manageable features covers everything from the phonebook and calendar items to Gallery files and Messages.

• Import data from and Export data to Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Outlook Express, Lotus Notes, CSV, vCard, Microsoft Excel, File formats: TXT, HTML, RTF, SYLK, DIFF, DBF, XML.Connect your smartphone via USB cable, Bluetooth (with a wide list of drivers: Microsoft Windows XP, Widcomm, BlueSoleil, Toshiba, AVM BlueFritz, MobileAction, Extended Systems) or IR (Infrared) connection.

• Use one comprehensive and well-developed interface to work with all program modules.



Pricing and Availability

Oxygen Phone Manager II for Symbian OS smartphones runs under Windows NT/XP/Server 2003 and costs from EUR39.95 for individual to EUR99.95 for business and EUR995 for unlimited license. Registered customers are entitled to free updates during one year (that includes new major releases) and priority-driven technical support. A 30-day evaluation version of Oxygen Phone Manager II for Symbian OS smartphones is available as a free download at http://www.oxygensoftware.com/download/SymbianOPM.exe (7.35Mb)



About Oxygen Software

Oxygen Software Company was founded in 2000 as a technology company specializing in development of software for managing information, data and settings of mobile phones and smartphones. Oxygen Phone Manager, the headline product covers the majority of Nokia phones, Mobiado and Samsung phones and smartphones produced by BenQ, Motorola, Panasonic, Sendo, Siemens, Sony Ericsson, Vodaphone. Since November, 2001 Oxygen Software is an official member of Nokia Trade point. For more information, visit http://www.oxygensoftware.com.



Product page link: http://www.oxygensoftware.com/

Direct download link: http://www.oxygensoftware.com/download/SymbianOPM.exe (7.35Mb)

