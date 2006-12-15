Strategic Targeted Execution Process for Industrial Customer

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --The deployment of any CRM system takes proper planning. In order to assist customers during this process, Commence has developed S.T.E.P., (Strategic Targeted Execution Process). a proven methodology for the successful implementation of the Commence CRM solution.



S.T.E.P is the result of more than a decade of experience in providing high quality business solutions to small and mid-size businesses. By working with hundreds of companies around the world, the company acquired the knowledge and skills necessary to design and deliver business solutions that are easy to implement and easy to use. This has allowed customers to realize the maximum value from products and an immediate return on their investment.



S.T.E.P outlines the key areas of responsibility, resource requirements and timeframes for implementation. This helps the implementation team guarantee a timely, cost effective and successful installation process.



Outlined below is a brief overview of S.T.E.P



STEP I: Needs Analysis



Before the process begins it imperative to review the strategic objectives of the CRM implementation and to gain management acceptance and commitment to begin the project. During this phase we clearly define the policies and procedures for managing customer interaction and discuss how the system will automate this workflow.



STEP II: Project Planning



A detailed implementation plan will be created and finalized during this phase. It will outline the responsibilities of the implementation team and those of in-house personnel. A system administrator will be selected, as well as team members from each department, who will work in conjunction with the vendor or system integrator managing the implementation process.



STEP III: Implementation



It is during this phase that the software implementation will begin. System configuration and administration will be completed such as setting up security profiles, e-mail accounts, data entry for drop down menus and data migration from disparate systems. Administrative training will also begin at this time.



STEP IV: Testing & Quality Assurance



An operational prototype of the system is up and running at this time. Operational issues are identified and resolved and basic modifications will be made to tune the solution to the customers’ specific requirements.



STEP V: Deployment & Training



During this phase the CRM system will be completely operational. Training will begin for all end users. Ongoing support will be provided by the system administrator with assistance from Commence Corporations support staff.



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

