MeteorComm Goes with Encompix ERP

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.



MeteorComm is a global, wireless telecommunications company that provides reliable, cost-effective data communications solutions and services around the world through its robust packet-switched data networks. Founded in 1975, MeteorComm has been serving a diverse customer base to track, monitor, and control mobile and fixed assets including vehicles, locomotives, marine vessels, aircraft, and remote hydro-meteorological stations.



MeteorComm's packet data networks are based on Extended Line of Sight (ELOS) and Meteor Burst Communications (MBC) technologies. These robust technologies were first pioneered and commercialized by the Company in the late 1970's. Technology development continues to be a core strength of the Company. MeteorComm's software programmable packet data radios provide interoperability among its communications technologies and supporting products.



Working with a 20-year-old business system designed for another industry, MeteorComm decided it was time for an upgrade. “Encompix mirrors the way we do business,” said Karen McDonald, accounting manager. “We looked at other systems, but they needed ‘workarounds’ to meet our requirements. Encompix did everything we needed right out of the box. In particular, the revenue recognition feature stood out as a differentiator.”

