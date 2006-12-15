Kanetix Announces Term to 100 Life Insurance Quotes Available Online at www.kanetix.ca

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --Today, kanetix (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the availability of instant, online quotes through http://www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance for Term to 100 life insurance policies. A Term to 100 policy is a type of permanent life insurance that offers a lifetime of protection with premiums that remain the same, without ever increasing.



“There are many types of permanent insurance, but Term to 100 appeals to many because of its permanence and affordability,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “It is a straight out life insurance policy, without the extras like dividends or cash surrender values—which is why it is the most affordable permanent life insurance option out there. Without the “extras”, more Canadians can get a lifetime of affordable protection without having to renew every 10 or 20 years and paying more in premiums as a result. It’s a great option.”



Instant, online quotes are available from some of Canada’s top life insurance companies for individual Term to 100 life insurance coverage with face values starting at $50,000 up to $2 million. Through http://www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, a person shopping for life insurance can quickly get quotes after answering 6 simple questions without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix life insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



