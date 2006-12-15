FlatFoot 56 Performs On “The Logan Show,” The Best In Saturday Night Christian Entertainment

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --This Saturday, December 16, 2006, The Logan Show hosts the incredible sound of Celtic punk with a positive, Christian influence by non-other than “FlatFoot 56”.



FlatFoot 56 started in the year 2000 as a three-piece punk band with brothers, Tobin, Justin and Kyle. Then in 2001 the band chose to add a unique twist to their sound with new band member Josh and his sound of Celtic bagpipes, mandolins and guitars. The band has been touring across the nation and has established a fan base of individuals who love music, action and a good time. To learn more about FlatFoot 56 please visit http://www.flatfoot56.com.



The Logan Show hosted by Logan Sekulow has been described by the media label-meisters as a clean alternative to the kingpins of late-night TV comedy. The Logan Show features clean comedy that has never been hipper and laughs never more gut-wrenching than what is found in the skits, bits, and guffaws emanating from the nationally and internationally syndicated The Logan Show. The Logan Show has been featured in over 100 publications (and media outlets) including Broadcasting and Cable Magazine, ABC News, Top40-Charts, Family Net News, Gospel City, Entertainment Watch, USA Radio, Earned Media, Christian Examiner, Pacific Coast News, CCM Magazine, Sirius Backstage, The Christian Post and Gospel Zone, to name just a few.



Catch Logan, and the rest of the cast on your favorite network - as they bring you hilarious comedy sketches, great interviews and live performances with today's hottest musical artists. For more information and how to tune-in, visit The Logan Show at http://www.loganshow.com/

