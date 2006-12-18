RightSoft Releases Right Web Monitor 2.12

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2006 --Internet is an unlimited source of information resources and these resources are constantly changed. News are refreshed several times per day, from time to time new application versions are released, letters are sent to you, rate of exchange varies all the time and you need to keep an eye on all these events. Previously you had to spend a lot of time on constant checking of web pages, file archives, application homepages, mailboxes and so on. Now you can leave it to Right Web Monitor and save your time and money.



Right Web Monitor will eliminate the need to constantly check the important Internet resources. This program will automatically check them for you.



Right Web Monitor is an ultimate web monitoring solution able to detect changes in all kinds of internet resources. The program can monitor any web pages (static and dynamical), text and binary files which can be accessed through the HTTP, HTTPS and FTP protocols. The program is able to monitor incoming mail in POP3 mailboxes either. Right Web Monitor constantly polls the specified internet resources and notifies you by adjustable alert methods when any changes occur. Among these there are such methods as showing notification dialog, playing sound, sending notification letter or SMS message, starting a certain application. The program can even download a modified file onto your hard drive. Right Web Monitor features a comprehensive analysis algorithm that will not be foiled by today's dynamic web applications. The program can check not only the file size, date or other properties, but the actual content of the web page, its fragments or keywords presence/absence. The variety of settings allows you to specify an individual checking schedule, analysis and notification alert methods for each monitored resource. Another important feature of the program is Multiple Request Scripts processing. Using such scripts the program can monitor pages which can't be accessed directly but only through several interim pages/form submissions.Other features include: Internet Explorer integration, automatic startup, the ability to work via a SOCKS and HTTP proxy servers, multiple encodings support, changes highlight, built-in RSS reader, program variables, all-in-one Snapshot window and much more. Using Right Web Monitor you'll be always in-touch with Internet without wasting your time on constant manual checking routine.



Right Web Monitor 2.12 is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.right-soft.com/downloads/ for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 39.95 US Dollars



