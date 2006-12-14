Expert at Transforming Raster Images Into Vector Formats Comes Onto Scene

Vladivostok, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 --VextraSoft, a recognized specialist in vector graphic design software, announces today the release of a new version of Vextractor. If you have some paper drawings, drafts or scanned images and you want to use them in vector graphic editors, then you will need to convert them into the vector graphics format. There are several ways for turning raster images into vector graphics: firstly, to draw them manually in a chosen vector graphic editor; secondly, you may put images into your computer with the help of a special device, which is called digitizer; finally, you can resort to the assistance of automatic vectorization programs. The last way will save your time and set you free from exhausting work.



Vextractor is always ready to help. The program uses several methods for transforming raster images into vector formats. Vextractor not only vectorizes charts, drawings, maps and schemes, but it also transforms any logotypes and other line art images into vector formats. This converter works in two basic modes: building centerlines and building outlines of the processed objects. The whole process of the transformation can be controlled by a variety of flexible settings. The program applies a certain configuration for each image type; moreover, users can create their own system of settings, which they think will be suitable for this or that image format. The principle benefits of Vextractor include the following:



· The program supports a multitude of raster graphic file formats, including BMP, GIF, TIFF/GEOTIFF, JPEG, PNG, PCX, TGA, WBMP, PPM, PBM, PGM;

· Vextractor supports the following outgoing vector formats, such as AutoCAD DXF, ArcInfo Shapefiles, MapInfo MID/MIF, Encapsulated Post Script (EPS), Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG), Windows Metafile (WMF/EMF), ASCII Simple text format XYZ;

· For design drawings the program applies recognition of various graphic elements of the image: circles, arcs, orthogonal lines, etc. Here, the program offers an opportunity to create a uniform grid, which can be put on the elements of your processed object;

· Vextractor contains a built-in advanced vector graphic editor, which easily allows you to add some corrections to your built vectors;

· Vextractor can be used for cartographic information recognition. The program supports such popular GIS formats as ESRI ArcView Shape and Mapinfo MID/MIF. In order to uphold the highest standards in cartographic information processing, the program offers a coordinate binding system with an option, which allows users to save data binding coefficients to the format of GeoTIFF and world-files of ESRI ArcInfo system;

· Vextractor contains features, which are first of all intended for CAD and GIS systems: an opportunity to set your own coordinate system for vector images and an opportunity to specify a desirable size of a chosen image (width and height);

· Apart from that, the program is ready to help you with artistic and design work. Vextractor builds geometrics of raster images, which consist of Bezier splines. The program supports a series of vector formats, which can be imported into all popular packages of vector graphics: Encapsulated Post Script (EPS), Scalable Vector Graphic (SVG), Windows Metafile (WMF/EMF);

· The program contains a variety of additional features, such as a support for TWAIN32-compatible devices, an original three-window interface and more.



