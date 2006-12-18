Privacyware Endpoint Security Console 2.0 Defends Enterprise Desktops and Servers from Known and New Threats

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2006 --Privacyware, an innovative provider of desktop and host defense and enterprise security analytics solutions, today announced the availability of Endpoint Security Console 2.0 (ESC), the administrative console for centralized deployment and management of Privacyware’s popular Personal Firewall and Host Intrusion Prevention Software - Privatefirewall.



Privacyware’s Endpoint Security Console (ESC) enables system administrators to install, monitor, and configure Privatefirewall endpoint defense solution on any Windows workstation, laptop or host within a server domain. Settings can be customized for individual computers or for Users/Groups defined and configured within Active Directory.



Key features of version 2.0 include:



• Workstation installation is completely automated, requiring no action from users.

• Using Group Policy Extensions, network access and rules for acceptable application use can be configured for Active Directory Users and Groups.

• Centralized alert management enables network access and application rules to be defined based on specific alerts and distributed to Users and Groups.

• Process Detection: Prevents viruses, trojans, worms and other malware by tracking all trusted processes and providing alerts when any potentially malicious process attempts to run.

• System Anomaly Detection: Behavioral modeling technology baselines normal usage based on system variables such as CPU utilization, thread count, and others. Normal use patterns of running applications are monitored and alerts are generated as unusual activity is detected.

• Redesigned Tray Alerts: Compact, user-friendly tray alerts provide basic activity information. More detailed information alerts and web search can be invoked with a single mouse-click.

• Stealth Mode: "Cloaks" computer’s IP address, making PC invisible to the Internet and potential intruders.

• Port tracking and reporting: Tracks all ports and blocks unauthorized port scanning or any other type of system intrusion. Detailed reports list all port scan attempts and display instantaneous on-screen alerts.

• Email Anomaly Detection: Mitigates the impact of attacks targeting email clients by tracking the volume and frequency of outbound emails. Alerts you and blocks unacceptable deviations from normal email activity.

• Advanced packet filtering: Layer-3 firewall uses proprietary stateful packet inspection technology to detect and block unauthorized access to your system. Provides simple adjustment of security levels (High/Low/Custom) to establish different degrees of security for Internet and Local Network access.

• Comprehensive application and inbound/outbound URL control.

• Detailed reports for Internet, System, and Email traffic.



Privatefirewall uses advanced behavioral technology to protect systems from both known and unknown threats and was just named a winner in the Firewall/Desktop category of the 2006 Windows IT Pro Readers’ Choice Awards. Endpoint Security Console enables administrators to deploy and manage this proactive desktop defense solution enterprise-wide and improve the protection of vulnerable network endpoints against known and new threats and enforce accepted use policies.



“Threats to enterprise desktops, laptops and servers continue to increase in sophistication, speed, and ultimate threat to the extended enterprise,” said Chris Iannicello, Product Manager for Privacyware. “We have extended the behavioral capabilities of Privatefirewall to address an even more comprehensive set of application and system level criteria. The result delivers more immediate, agile and accurate defense against virus, spyware, phishing, worm, rootkit, and hacker threats for which scanning technologies are not yet prepared or are simply not designed to combat in the first place.“



Privatefirewall and the Endpoint Security Console are available for purchase via the Privacyware web site: http://www.privacyware.com/personal_firewall.html or through an authorized Privacyware reseller. Endpoint Security Console pricing starts at $135 for a 5 seat license. Volume pricing is available by contacting sales@privacyware.com or calling 732-212-8110 x235. To locate a reseller, please visit Privacyware at http://www.privacyware.com/sales.html.



About Privacyware

Privacyware is an innovative provider of host and desktop threat prevention and enterprise security analytics software. Our products increase the level of protection from new and known malware and intrusions in individual, small business and large enterprise computing environments and enable IT managers, security analysts, and security and compliance officers to more thoroughly understand the environments for which they are responsible and to more effectively identify and comprehend malicious and/or deviant activity.



