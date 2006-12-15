WorldVitalRecords.com Begins To Scan Millions of Invaluable Family History Records at the Everton Library

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --WorldVitalRecords.com has started to scan hundreds of thousands of pages of genealogy and family history data at the Everton Genealogical Library, one of the largest privately held genealogical libraries in the United States.



“All of us at Everton are thrilled at the comprehensive and expeditious plan that World Vital Records is implementing for scanning and digitizing the Everton Library. Genealogists and family researchers will finally have access to this outstanding, unique collection of material -- that should prove highly helpful to their searches as it comes online through World Vital Records,” said Walt Fuller, President, Everton Publishers.



WorldVitalRecords.com announced its partnership with Everton in June 2006. Since that time, they have been working very closely with WorldVitalRecords.com to organize and prioritize the most valuable content at the Everton Genealogical Library, which is housed in Logan, Utah.



“I feel that getting the Everton Library digitized, indexed, and online will be one of the premiere dissemination of genealogical records for the first decade of the 21st century,” said Leland Meitzler, Managing Editor, Everton Publishers.



WorldVitalRecords.com is now hosting all of Everton’s online content and has become Everton’s largest reseller of print subscriptions. The Everton Genealogical Library is an invaluable resource filled with 80,000+ books, manuscripts, records, newsletters, maps, pedigree charts, and much, much more.



“There are some great genealogy treasures that have been in the Everton Library that we are now unlocking and making available on the Internet through WorldVitalRecords.com,” said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc.



International and national data sets are currently being scanned and collected from Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Romania, Netherlands, England, Canada, and the United States.



“In keeping with our goal of adding at least one data base each day, there is enough content at the Everton Library to keep us scanning for the next three years. We are so excited to bring this exclusive content to our subscribers,” said Yvette Arts, VP, Content Acquisition, World Vital Records, Inc.



