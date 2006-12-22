WorldVitalRecords.com Ranks Sixteenth Among the Top Genealogy Sites

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --WorldVitalRecords.com has moved up in the rankings to become the sixteenth top online genealogy site.



“A few short months ago we weren’t even listed in the genealogy space, and now we are in the top 20. Our current trends will put us among the top ten, as we continue what we are currently doing, including scanning material at the Everton Genealogical Library and providing genealogy and family history training over the next several months,” said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc.



The rankings come from Alexa, a company that tracks global Internet usage. Alexa rankings are based on a three-month rolling average of Internet usage. WorldVitalRecords.com is ranked just behind Cindy’s List and EllisIsland.org, two of the most prominent genealogy Web sites.



In addition to being ranked sixteenth, WorldVitalRecords.com has the fastest of the top twenty genealogy sites in the world. In fact, 95 percent of all sites on the Internet are slower than WorldVitalRecords.com.



“We have architected our infrastructure and our search engine in such a way that it fast, and scaleable,” said David Lifferth, President, World Vital Records, Inc. “This speed allows our users to be more efficient in the time they spend on their research.”



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

