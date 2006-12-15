Second Annual Logo Design Makeover Comes to a Close

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --For the second year in a row, LogoBee.com has been the host of a design event geared towards providing non-profits and charitable organizations with brand-new logos. This year’s event has officially come to a close, and LogoBee will now begin creating brand-new logo designs and stationery for the selected winners.



This year’s makeover was a great success. LogoBee received more than 400 entries. Due to the positive response, LogoBee has decided to choose an unprecedented 15 different non-profits and charities to work with this year. Last year they selected 10.



LogoBee would like to thank all of the entrants for their participation and great work in their communities. Unfortunately not everyone could be chosen! This year’s winners are:



• The International Primate Protection League

• The Media Alliance

• The New York Library Association

• Cal Corps Public Service Center

• The Harm Reduction Coalition

• The Florida Atlantic Research & Development Park

• The Idaho Women’s Network

• The Emerald Necklace Conservancy

• The International Wildlife Rehabilitation Council

• The Pepy Ride

• M.E.D.I.C.O

• The Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults

• Women Helping Women

• The Voluntary Committee of Lawyers

• Stage Left Theatre



LogoBee looks forward to working on these projects. The new designs will enable these non-profits to move forward into the New Year with renewed confidence and enthusiasm.



About LogoBee.com:



LogoBee is a leading creator of custom logo designs and stationery to businesses and organizations worldwide. Visit them at:

http://www.logobee.com



To view the latest updates and listing of this years’ Makeover winners please visit:

http://www.logobee.com/contact/contest-premier.htm

