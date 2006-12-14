How Many Ways Can You Floss a Cat This New Year?

Holland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2006 -- We all know that the American Dental Association tells us to brush our teeth twice a day and floss once a day, but because it is a laborious task to floss, most people don’t. Yet, to prevent and control periodontal disease, flossing is extremely important..



Why? Because a tooth brush can’t get in between teeth like floss can. Bacteria producing plaque is sticky and creates a gasket around your teeth. Under that airtight gasket, the bacteria multiply by feeding on the acidic and carbohydrate environment in your mouth. Unfortunately, The Journal of Clinical Periodontology reported that for those that do floss, only 18 – 35% of the plaque between teeth is removed. And oral irrigators can’t cut through plaque’s sticky biofilm.



You may think Periodontal disease is no big deal. But studies are finding that there is a link to or a potential risk factor for those with damaged heart valves, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, respiratory disease, low birth weight infants, and behavioral and psychosocial conditions.



YOU ARE going to put flossing on your New Year’s Resolution list.



There are three ways to floss a cat. You can use 1. dental floss, 2. an oral irrigator or 3. if you are among the 95% of the population that hates to floss, you may find it valuable to rely on an appliance that cleans and flosses at the same time (www.dentalairforce.com). Whatever method you choose, put flossing on your New Year’s Resolution list and go floss a cat!

