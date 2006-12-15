ifrogz Custom iPod Cases Named the No. 3 Holiday Gift for Tech-Lovin' Teens by Yahoo! Tech

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --ifrogz today announced that its signature custom iPod cases - which offer a truly infinite number of ways to individualize your iPod - have been named the No. 3 holiday gift for "Tech-Lovin' Teens" by Yahoo! Tech. The complete list can be found at http://tech.yahoo.com/hw/gifts-for-tech-lovin-teens/198982.



Reviewer Dory Devlin called the ifrogz case, "Definitely one of the standout iPod covers of 2006" and ranked it behind only the black 80 Gigabyte video iPod and the T-Mobile Sidekick 3, both of which cost several hundred dollars. At only $29, ifrogz cases stand out as one of the most affordable popular gifts of the season.



"It's very flattering and extremely gratifying to have our ifrogz iPod cases ranked among the top three holiday gifts for teens by Yahoo! Tech," said Scott Huskinson, president and CEO of ifrogz. "ifrogz cases appeal to today's tech-savvy teens by allowing them to combine their love of technology with their fondness for expressing who they are.



"And with our cases costing hundreds of dollars less than most of the other items on Yahoo! Tech's list, ifrogz cases are an easy way to please that hard-to-shop-for teenager on nearly everybody's list."



ifrogz custom iPod cases allow music lovers to choose from 39 colors of Wrapz, 40 colors of Bandz and more than 200 stock wheel art decals to create more than 300,000 unique iPod case combinations. In addition, customers can now upload their own custom art online through the ifrogz Screenz Creator, making the possibilities for customization truly limitless.



For more information about ifrogz or to begin designing your own custom iPod case, please visit www.ifrogz.com.



About ifrogz

ifrogz(tm) (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and are available in an infinite number of combinations, allowing individuals to individualize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are individualized. A subsidiary of Reminderband Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



