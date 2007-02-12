Enjoy more Fun with Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V 1.8.0

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2007 --Wondershare Inc., a leading developer of digital photo editing, video editing and multimedia software, today released Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V1.8.0, a digital photo collage utility that assembles favorite photos into an artistic compilation and more powerful than its old versions.



Compares with other similar software, Wondershare Photo Collage Studio has many powerful functions such as making great photo collages with more than 200 photo frames, special mask effects, and rich Cliparts, Wordarts or Text , saving each masterpiece as JPG, GIF, TIFF, PNG, BMP format and sharing it via e-mail, wallpaper or printing it with high quality.



Compares with the old versions, Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V1.8.0 provides attractive pre-design collage templates and the function of customizing your own collage in style. You can easily create a new great collage from various pre-designed templates or customize your personalized collage design, combined with background picture, photo frames, Clip Arts, mask effects and font styles, etc. It also optimized the operation of choosing layers, panel settings page and main interface, speeded up the photo disposing process and added the Copy/Paste function. So you will surely enjoy more fun and innovative utility with the new Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V1.8.0.



Pricing and Availability

Wondershare Photo Collage Studio V1.8.0 for Windows is available now at $29.95 http://www.photo-collage-software.com/index.html. At the same time, Wondershare run the Christmas special offers here. http://www.photo-to-dvd.com/buy/photo-slideshow-bundle.html



About Wondershare Inc.

Established in 2002, Wondershare software is a multimedia software company creating and marketing multimedia Windows applications for both business and home users. Wondershare Software is dedicated to be a professional digital software developer and provider in the area of graphics, and audio & video multimedia applications Software. Wondershare Colors your digital life. For further details, please visit us at our corporate web site: http://www.wondershare.com