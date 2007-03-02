Recover Lost or Forgotten Passwords for Microsoft Access Databases With Access Passwords Recovery Professional

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2007 --Access Passwords Recovery Professional, available at http://www.intelore.com, enables instant recovery of Microsoft Access passwords. Losing a password for a vitally important MS Access document is a more common situation than you can imagine. But don't panic if this happened to you, just install Access Password Recovery Professional, and even if your lost password was an unutterable fifteen-character Japanese name for some exotic animal, this program will instantly recover it for you. It restores passwords regardless of their length, complexity and language even if the workgroups file has been damaged or lost. It also performs a wide variety of security administration functions.



There are some significant advantages for corporate users. Can't open a file that was locked by an employee who quit the job? Access Password Recovery Professional will easily recover passwords together with the owner information and all user accounts for the workgroup file. It is also of use in resolving access conflicts and regaining administrative rights, so you can recover administrative privileges to access the database and corrupted or lost workgroup files. Again, the length and complexity of passwords do not present any difficulties for this software, and even passwords with spelling errors will be immediately restored.



The interface of Access Password Recovery Professional is almost intuitive, so it takes a couple of minutes to become acquainted with the potentialities of this program. If you need additional information, you can consult a detailed help system with a reference book and tool-tips in order to use the product to its full potential.



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



