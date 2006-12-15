Credit Repair Software: a Revolution for the Credit Industry

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2006 --Everyday more Loan Originators and Mortgage Professionals find their business hurt by the high rate of unapproved loans because of credit issues.



Thanks to Credit Money Machine -- a complete Credit Repair Business Solution with Advanced Marketing Platform -- now Loan Originators and Mortgage Brokers can get an additional source of income by adding Credit Repair Services to their line of business.



By doing that, they receive an additional compensation for repairing their client's credit, and at the same time, they close more loans since their clients have better credit scores a win-win-double-deep situation.



Since Credit Money Machine controls all aspects of the Credit Repair Business, from Marketing and Tele-Marketing to Invoicing, E-mailing, Templates, Follow-Up, Payments, Commissions, Dispute Center, etc. it makes the perfect solution for other related industries as well, like Realtors, Car Dealers, Insurance Agents, Credit Counselors, Debt Consolidators, and of course, Credit Repair Companies.



In a nutshell, it multiplies the human power, so where an agent can take care of just a few clients a day, it will be able to handle practically unlimited clients reducing costs and increasing profits substantially.



More information can be obtained at www.creditmoneymachine.com or by phone at (800) 713-0457.

