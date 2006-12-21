Unofficial World of Warcraft PvP Strategy Guide now available at Killer Guides

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2006 --Game guide publisher Killer Guides has released the 40-page hint book "World of Warcraft PvP Strategy Guide" for player-versus-player combat in the popular online game World of Warcraft. The strategy guide is now available at www.killerguides.com for $19.99.



Fighting other players is a main motivation for long-time players of World of Warcraft, an online role playing game that currently boosts over 7 million subscribers worldwide. WoW - as players affectionately abbreviate the game - rewards players for defeating each other with virtual riches - including swords, armor and access to restricted areas. The World of Warcraft PvP Strategy Guide targets game subscribers that have grown frustrated to always see their opponents always take home all the virtual loot.



"In order to achieve the highest ranks in the PvP hierarchy, players used to spend an average of 40 hours per week over a three month span", explains Lucio Pereira, Director of Marketing at Killer Guides. Adding that "the strategy guide significantly reduces the time investment and gives average players the chance to reach the top", he is confident that the guide hits a sore spot in the World of Warcraft community.



Killer Guides advertises planned updates and content additions to the guides as a major benefit their products. With the next big changes to WoW being already scheduled for January 2007, the publisher plans to release upgrades to all buyers throughout the following year for free. With 14 different guides the company currently boosts over 2000 pages of strategy content for World of Warcraft alone. Players who are interested in purchasing the complete game know-how of the company can do so by ordering a World of Warcraft Strategy Guide package for $79.99.



Killer Guides Ltda operates an online shop for unofficial strategy guides to online role-playing games at http://www.killerguides.com. The company currently provides 73 strategy guides for 14 different games. The company is not sponsored, controlled or affiliated with any game publisher or developer. Since it's inception in February 2006, the company managed to cover 80% of the major US and European online role-playing games.



For more information or a free review copy, please contact Bernard Silva at bernard.silva@killerguides.com.

