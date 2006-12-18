World Trade Forum Features New Importers Directory

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2006 --World Trade Forum, a multinational import export trade portal and division of ForeignTradeExchange.com announced today the presentation of an importers directory feature on its Website designed for manufacturers and exporters seeking to expand or enter into the international marketplace.



According the company, the directory is an extensive resource to locate importers of a wide range of products such as abrasives, hand tools, power equipment, adhesives, pumps, automation equipment, bearings, tanks, building materials, cable and wire, textiles and casters.



Including importers of castings, chemicals, cleaning equipment, coatings and paint, compressors, computers, software, welding supplies, electronics, electrical supply, fasteners, woodworking tools, industrial products, consumer good and more.



The directory includes importers from the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, China, Brazil, New Zealand, Japan, India, Germany, France, Poland, South Africa, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and dozens of other countries.



"We are pleased to feature the directory of importers on the World Trade Forum and users are already exploring the many quality trade leads it offers," says Mark Hamilton, General Manager of the forum and Business Director of ForeignTradeExchange.com.



He added, "Manufacturers and exporters looking for importers of specific products and industries will find the site to be a useful guide to locate trade leads in the markets they are targeting or wish to enter into."



The directory is featured on the site at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum



Hamilton explained most import and export trade leads offered on the World Trade Forum include complete contact details and corporate profiles of each company. Including each organization's postal address, phone number, fax number, contact person and position as well as their email and Web site address when available.



The World Trade Forum has grown to over 1,000 members and ForeignTradeExchange.com expects that number to triple in the first few months of the new year. The company plans to launch several marketing campaigns in January, 2007 to increase its roster and develop more international business opportunities for members.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com (DBA World Trade Forum)



The World Trade Forum is an international Web based industrial trade leads portal for buyers and sellers of various products. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore import export offers and demands at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/forum/

