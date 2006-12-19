VirtualAssistantNetworking.com Releases Definitive Virtual Assistant Definition

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2006 --Virtual Assistance has recently received much attention--and for good reason. The Virtual Assistance industry has grown considerably in the past nine years. That is because Virtual Assistants (VAs) are becoming the "go-to" outsourcing resource for business owners.



However, many discussions have centered on the true definition of a Virtual Assistant, leaving room for misinterpretation from potential Virtual Assistant clients as to how a Virtual Assistant can help them meet their goals while reducing their operating expenses.



The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC), a Virtual Assistant networking association and small business resource, clears up the confusion with its comprehensive definition of what a Virtual Assistant truly is:



A Virtual Assistant is a professional service provider who specializes in providing remote administrative support services as an independent contractor, and works with clients in an ongoing, collaborative professional relationship.



Virtual Assistants work from their own offices, and utilize today's technology to deliver their services and communicate with clients.



A Virtual Assistant's support is primarily administrative, secretarial and clerical in nature. However, many Virtual Assistants offer additional specialties that fall under creative and technical services.



Virtual Assistants come from a variety of business backgrounds, but the single-most important qualification to become a Virtual Assistant is at least five years administrative experience earned in the real (non-virtual) world working in upper-level capacities such as administrative assistant, executive assistant, secretary, legal assistant, paralegal, legal secretary, real estate assistant, office manager, etc.



From this level of experience, a Virtual Assistant is expected to possess the skill sets, training and business knowledge which are the hallmark of a truly qualified Virtual Assistant.



Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce founder, Danielle Keister, started the organization with the goal of raising professional standards while advancing awareness and better understanding of Virtual Assistance in the marketplace.



Virtual Assistant members have access to many free resources including the Virtual Assistant definition, online networking forum, weekly chats, monthly guest expert teleclasses and webinars, Virtual Assistant directory and community calendar just to name a few.



Keister characterizes her vision as one of unifying and strengthening the Virtual Assistant society. "Our main initiatives are to help Virtual Assistants run smarter, more successful businesses, and provide business owners who would be their clients with tools and resources to help connect them with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants," states Keister.



She believes the VACOC Virtual Assistant definition positions the association to become the globally recognized brand in Virtual Assistance excellence.



