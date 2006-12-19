5 Ways to Save Time and Money on Your Business Printing Needs in 2007

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2006 --Andrew Field, founder of the America's first and largest online printing company, PrintingForLess.com, www.printingforless.com, shares his expertise to help you save time and money in the New Year. To quickly and cost-effectively receive high-quality business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and other 4-color marketing materials in 2007, follow these tips:



1. Research Various Printers

Before choosing a printer, do your homework. Search for various choices locally and online and review customer testimonials, prices, packaging/shipping fees, discounts, products, turnaround times, and more.

Spend time up front finding a reputable printer rather than be surprised on deadline with hidden fees, late deliveries or poor quality.



2. Request Samples

Don't be afraid to ask for various paper and layout samples. A good printing company will send you physical samples quickly to help you choose the right "look and feel" for your documents. Plus, layout, design and printing experts should be available to help you with your project from start to finish. This way, you'll know exactly how your pre-shipped documents will look without having to spend extra time and money on unnecessary edits and returns.



3. Ask Questions

To get detailed information for printing success, be prepared to ask your printer important questions such as:



. What kind of file formats do you accept?

. Do I need to convert my document from RGB to CMYK?

. How can I get a precise color match?

. Do I need to create bleed for my project?

. How should I lay out a piece to comply with USPS mailing regulations?

. Do you have postcard and brochure templates?

. What is the cost for the entire printing project, including shipping and handling?

. How soon will I receive my proof and the final document?



For more questions and answers, see

http://www.printingforless.com/faq.html#storage2.



4. Only Accept the Best

Not all printers are alike. Your marketing materials project a certain image for your business, and it's important to work with a printing team who supports your success. When you call or visit a new printer, do you feel like you are working with an experienced professional who will give you the respect, service and quality you deserve? If not, take your business elsewhere. You can increase company sales by using experts who provide essential advice and make extra efforts to exceed expectations.



5. Take Advantage of Special Discounts

With so much competition among printers, check for special sales, discounts and customer-appreciation bonuses. You may find that you can save a significant amount of money by ordering a larger supply at a specific time, referring a friend, using a specific type of paper, etc.



