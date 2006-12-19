Zodiac Tower - Mysterious Puzzling Adventure

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2006 -- Enkord is proud to announce release of its new independent game, Zodiac Tower, available on PC. Zodiac Tower is a mysterious puzzling adventure which is simple to play but will keep you in suspense. Each puzzle you solve will bring you one room closer to the top of the ancient Zodiac Tower, which holds sacred knowledge and wisdom of astrology.



Take on the role of an aspiring astrologer searching for a machine that enables space travel to the moon and distant stars. Match shapes and break blocks to unlock new rooms and floors to bring you one step closer to attaining your mysterious goal. Somewhere hidden across the tower, the machine exists that grants people the power to take a long trip to reach the edge of the world. Can you find it?



Zodiac Tower adds some exciting twists to conventional matching game interfaces. The art and music pull you into the fantasy setting right away. The game features over 100 levels, 10 mechanism parts to uncover, two game modes, and unlimited play time. It’s exciting to play for a few minutes, or delve through for hours.



Enkord.com is dedicated to creating simple games that are fun to play by people of all ages. Check us often for new game releases!



For Evaluation Version Contact:

press@enkord.com



Screenshots:

http://www.enkord.com/games/zodiactower/



Demo Download:

http://www.enkord.com/games/zodiactower/

