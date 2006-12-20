M2M (Machine 2 Machine) online shopping portal becomes more interactive with sales climbing steadily.

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --Moblize, the leader in helping many fortune companies chart through maze of M2M technologies/solutions today announced release of enhanced version of www.field monitoring.com with more M2M products and enhanced customer experience. Field monitoring is world’s first M2M e-commerce portal that providers shoppers of M2M solutions with competitive pricing, quality merchandise and trustworthy merchants.



Fieldmonitoring.com contains only products that have been used by us and our clients for years and are guaranteed to work. With over 1000+ merchants claiming to have ideal products, selecting, deploying right M2M solutions is not easy. Also beyond just buying the products, there is a whole new world of After sales support which adds to clients costs dramatically. Hence we have simplified the selection/buying/deployment/evolving of M2M products as simple as “One click task”.



"Field monitoring, M2M ecommerce portal was launched as we saw our clients wanting to buy trusted vendor products from one location and one Purchase Order vs. handling multiples Purchase Orders, paying for hidden costs and spending hours researching on google M2M products only to find they still haven’t made the right choices" said Principal Mr. Mehta. He further added, our goal is with this M2M portal to provide a central source for high quality M2M products, competitive prices and above all, simplify our customers headaches when they have to evaluate myriad of M2M technologies. With free sign up to www.fieldmonitoring.com M2M solution customers can submit and access reviews, rate products, buy securely using credit cards, chat with specialists, submit products you are pleased with to earn discounts etc.. As an added convenience for M2M shoppers, the purchase price for items available on www.fieldmonitoring.com also includes applicable shipping fees. Since launch in late October 2006, the site has had over 10,000 unique visitors and many purchases of packaged solutions and/or just ancillary equipment required to sustain M2M solutions .



The M2M portal www.fieldmonitoring.com is 100% owned by Moblize, a leader in providing M2M solutions. The company was founded in 2002, and headquartered in Houston, TX with clients that include Schlumberger, Nabors, Chevron to name a few.



The company has grown consistently and profitably over last 4 yrs with a focused passion on how to help client to select/build/deploy and evolve M2M solutions right first time from myriad of merchants.

