Learn How to Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking on This Week’s Small Business Netcast

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2006 --Each week, the Small Business Netcast (http://www.sbnetcast.com) brings listeners a lively discussion on topics related to the development and management of small business. As a regular feature of the show, the panel will interview a member of the small business community.



This week the Small Business Netcast’s panel, consisting of Daniel Jones, Todd Lohenry and Heather Blish will be joined by Michael Rabinovici who is the Co-Founder of Occasional Words (http://www.occasionalwords.com). Mr. Rabinovici will be discussing his company and how their services can help small business owners and employees conquer one of the most pervasive feats suffered by most people, public speaking.



Also during this weeks show, the panel will share with listeners, their three top technologies for small business as well as answering questions submitted by listeners.



The current episode, as well as past episodes, can be listened to and downloaded by visiting http://www.sbnetcast.com. New Small Business Netcast episodes are published every Tuesday.



Guest Information

Interested parties who would like to appear on Small Business Netcast as a guest panelist or to be interviewed about their company, product or service can visit http://www.sbnetcast.com/join for further details.



Ask the Panel

Each week the Small Business Netcast panel selects a question from its listeners to be discussed on the show. Listeners who would like to submit a question for the panel may do so by visiting http://www.sbnetcast.com/ask.



If a listener’s question is selected, they will be sent a free Small Business Netcast T-Shirt.



About Small Business Netcast

Small Business Netcast is a weekly internet based show that discusses the creation, development and management of a small business. Small Business is published every Tuesday and can be heard by visiting http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

