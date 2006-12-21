Laconic Software releases Free Fire Screensaver 1.0

Voronezh, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2006 --Watching fire is both exciting and dangerous. People love it! There is some pre-historic magic in fire. Free Fire Screensaver delivers the excitement of a real-life fire experience direct to your computer desktop. Discover beautiful flames to relax by, with the cracking sound of a real fire and the melody of your favorite song. Free Fire Screensaver sets a relaxing and romantic mood any time of the year, especially during cold winter nights.



Just leave your mouse for a while, sit back and watch. The desktop dims out and starts to glow ardent orange, creating a glorious effect along with the licking flames. The flames are curling up and dancing on the desktop icons and open windows as if they were wooden logs in the fireplace.



The screensaver offers you cracking and popping sound. It adds much realism to the fire scene. Besides, there is some music that you can listen to when the screensaver is on. You can select a music track from the music set that comes with the screensaver or choose your own file for playback.



Using the 'ENTER' key, you can even capture a picture of your burning desktop.



We think this screensaver is worth downloading for the novelty value alone just to hear your friends say: Oh, your desktop is BURNING!



For more information visit: http://www.laconicsoftware.com/