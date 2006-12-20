Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Profiles Food Quality Personnel from ResourceMFG

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled the role of Food Quality personnel from ResourceMFG in the current issue of the International Food Safety Quality Network (IFSQN.) The entire article can be read at http://www.ifsqn.com/articles_detail.php?newsdesk_id=293&t=Hiring+Quality+Professionals+in+the+Food+Industry.



According to Cutler, “While every QA executive conducts different functions, leading Food Manufacturing Quality Assurance placement firm, ResourceMFG division vice-president, Julie Maydew suggested that, “Quality Control Managers often must manage food safety systems and quality programs, policies, procedures, and processes that are designed and necessary to ensure food safe products; comply with government regulations and adhere to quality standards and specifications for natural/organic fresh foods manufacturer. They must also provide oversight and monitoring of operational processes for compliance with procedures to include SSOP, HACCP, GMP, and other regulatory pre-requisite programs, FSQA audits, and supporting company or customer FSQA programs; plan and coordinate all quality assurance programs and activities, update product specifications, provide quality-related technical services, and participate in the review of product quality and process control issues. Understanding these nuances allows us to provide only the best candidate for these quality executive positions within the food manufacturing sector.”



Of equal importance are QA operators and technicians. Without competent staff at these middle operational levels, quality may be compromised; the same rigor in these quality staff positions must be exercised as the executive level selection process.



