Encompix Helps Progressive ETO Manufacturer

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2006 --Progressive Systems, Inc., supplies robotic automation systems and services to customers throughout North America. Progressive’s PRO-System® world-class robotic welding solutions perform flawlessly in diverse and unique industries, such as automotive & truck manufacturing, construction, agriculture, fabricated metals, consumer products, electronics, telecommunications products, furniture, and more. Progressive’s PRO-System material handling robotic solutions have helped companies with a wide array of material handling projects including palletizing and packaging, machine loading, press tending, dispensing, case packing, injection molding, and die casting.



On September 1, 2006, Progressive Systems went live with Encompix software at its Brea, Kentucky facility. “The reason we purchased Encompix was to reduce our costs and time-to-market,” said Chris Gullo, vice president, engineering and production. “With an integrated system, the flow of data between departments will be greatly improved. For example, purchasing will be able to turn engineering requirements into RFQs and purchase orders very easily. This will create more competitive situations between our suppliers, and that should reduce our costs. We will be able to do a better job of analyzing project costs, identifying problem areas, and overall improve our internal processes.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

