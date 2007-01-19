GetData’s Repair My Excel Fixes Errors and Restores Damaged Or Corrupt Microsoft Excel Files

Hurstville, NSW, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --GetData Software, a world leader in data recovery, today released Repair My Excel, a PC tool that repairs damaged or corrupt Microsoft Excel spreadsheets.



Repair My Excel works with all versions of Microsoft Excel including 95, 97, 2000, XP, and 2003. GetData Software is best known for its powerful data recovery tool, Recover My Files, which recovers more than 350 different file types.



“Based on a combination of GetData’s very powerful data recovery engine, our other repair tools and our very popular pre-viewer, Repair My Excel solves the nightmares and frustrations of finance directors, accountants, financial planners and others who rely on spreadsheets, when they see those ‘error’ messages pop up on their screens,” explained GetData Managing Director, John Hunter.



“Messages like ‘Unable to read file’ or ‘The document is corrupt and cannot be opened’ no longer mean costly losses of data or productivity. Repair My Excel can be downloaded instantly from www.repairmyexcel.com and used to restore spreadsheet files.



Repair My Excel retails online for only US$69.95.



Key Features

Recovery of all Excel versions, including Excel 97, 2000, 2002, XP and 2003

Recovers the names of worksheets

Recovers excel formulas

Recovers formatting, including font, colour, hyperlinks, URLs etc.

Full preview of the recovered file when running the evaluation version

Simple to use, with no technical excel recovery skills required



System Requirements

Operating System: Windows 9X/ME/200X/XP/2003

RAM: 64 MB recommended

Hard Disk: At least 6 MB of free disk space



“Repair My Excel extracts the content of the damaged excel file and creates a new error free file. So you simply save the new file as a completely error free Excel file,” Mr. Hunter added.



“The steps are very simple and quick. Download and install Repair My Excel using the download button at the bottom of the web page. Run Repair My Excel and click the open button. Select the corrupt .xls file that you wish to repair.



“You should now be able to preview the file in the Repair My Excel preview window. If you can preview the XLS file then the file can be repaired and saved. If you cannot preview the XLS file then the excel file is too damaged to be recovered.”



GetData Software’s other products include Explorer View, Recover My Emails, Recover My Photos and Mount Image Pro.

