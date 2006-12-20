Magnetic Automation Corp Releases Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers for High Security Applications

Rockledge, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --Magnetic Automation Corp, a worldwide leading manufacturer of automated entrance control products for vehicle and pedestrian access, launches itself into a whole new era with the Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers for high security applications. From embassies in the hottest of regions to remote stations in the middle of Alaska, these barriers are guaranteed performers.



With security threats and the subsequent needs for simplified high performance solutions at all time highs; Magnetic Automation Corp quickly realized the opportunity to expand its existing commercial vehicle gate product line. In order to maintain the quality and reliability of its vehicle and pedestrian entrance control products worldwide, Magnetic had no choice but to offer Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers featuring bulletproof performance. Crash barriers driven by hydraulics and the problematic issues associated with them are now a thing of the past.



Magnetic Automation Corp is able to provide the electric barriers in several different configurations. Unlike barriers driven by hydraulic systems, the electric crash barriers offer simple low cost installation, true 100% duty cycle for increased traffic volumes, minimal preventative maintenance and harsh climate operation. Consequently, there is no longer a need for specially trained hydraulic technicians causing total life cycle costs to increase significantly.



Furthermore, the primary focus of Magnetic Automation Corp has always been its customers. Without them, the need for high quality advanced technology entrance control solutions simply would not exist. For more information on the Electric K-12 Crash Rated Vehicle Barriers and how they can be configured to meet your individual specifications, please feel free to e-mail us at info@magnetic-usa.com or call (321) 635-8585.