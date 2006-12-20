GoodStorm Provides Fool-Proof Last Minute Gift Giving Solution

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --GoodStorm, innovator of the Progressive eCommerce movement, announces the launch of a fun and unique holiday gift promotion. The T-Shirt Wizard Gift Package (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/gift (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/gift ) ) allows users to give the unique gift of expression by sending friends and family an eCard enabling recipients to create a unique t-shirt themselves.



Shoppers make gift giving a shared creative experience by purchasing not just a t-shirt, but also themed holiday eCard sent directly to the recipients’ email address. The eCard includes a button leading to GoodStorm’s T-shirt Wizard, a hands-on interface recipients use to create their very own unique t-shirt.



Put simply: Users buy it, recipients make it, we send it. Sending a unique gift has never been easier.



By putting the power of design in the hands of the giftee, the giver can rest assured: they’re gonna love it! Whether it’s an original design, provided clip art, or an uploaded jpeg, recipients of the ecard holiday gift have a wide variety of choice, including a palette of colors, text tools and a selection of great-looking shirts in multiple shades and sizes.



This open-ended gift is perfect for kids, teens, musicians, artists and anyone with a flare for the creative!



The T-Shirt Wizard Gift Package (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/gift ) sells for $25 and includes:

- A holiday-themed eCard sent to the recipient (their choice of Hannukah, Christmas, Kwanzaa or Holiday)

- Access to the T-Shirt Wizard page, where the designing takes place

- A colorful, digitally printed t-shirt

- All taxes, shipping & handling



The eCard is an instant and unique gift, easily sent for last-minute Christmas delivery. Recipients can redeem their gift at leisure, and once they design a shirt, they will receive it within 10 -12 business days.



"Our Holiday T-Shirt Wizard is redefining online gift - giving this year," said GoodStorm founder and CEO Yobie Benjamin. "We are empowering people to give their friends and family not just something they will want, but a gift they have a say in creating."



About GoodStorm

At GoodStorm.com (http://goodstorm.com) , individuals can launch online stores and sell digitally printed T-Shirts featuring their own designs. GoodStorm handles inventory management, shipping, logistics, and billing, so sellers can focus on creating innovative designs, and building a community with people who share their values.



GoodStorm's services are free and apparel is printed and shipped on-demand, which means sellers incur no costs for opening or running their store. Best of all, Goodstorm keeps base prices extremely low, allowing storeowners to keep 70% of the profits generated from each shirt sold. We also specialize in holiday gift ideas and unique gift apparel.



Founded by serial entrepreneur Yobie Benjamin and venture capitalist and philanthropist Andy Rappaport, GoodStorm empowers organizations and individuals to generate substantial income from e-commerce sales of apparel, books and music. The company develops and provides free tools, technologies and social networking functionality for sellers to create online stores to market print-on-demand apparel, unique gift s, and co-branded merchandise through GoodStorm.com.



Please contact Marco Ceglie for more information.

201.709.7550

Press@GoodStorm.com



www.goodstorm.com (http://goodstorm.com) | Order your unique gift at http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/gift (http://tshirts.goodstorm.com/gift )

