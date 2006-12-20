ProvidentHost.com Launched New Unlimited Domain Web Hosting Plan

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --ProvidentHost.com has announced the released of a new web hosting plan. Powered with unlimited domain hosting and other unlimited features this new web hosting plan could be compared with unlimited web hosting account from other providers. This new unlimited-domain web hosting plan is available to public starting Friday, December 15, 2006.



The new web hosting plan could be generally called the unlimited web hosting plan because it has the features of unlimited domain hosting, unlimited subdomains, unlimited MySQL databases, unlimited email addresses, and unlimited ftp accounts. This new hosting plan is also equipped with 40 GB (gigabytes) disk space and 500 GB (gigabytes) monthly bandwidth.



By launching this new hosting plan, ProvidentHost.com is aiming for 2 goals. The first goal is to provide something special in this upcoming Christmas and New Year. The second goal is to increase the playing level in the web hosting industry.



Along with the launching of the new unlimited hosting plan, ProvidentHost.com also increases the features of previous web hosting plans. Multiple domain hosting, bigger MySQL quota, and multiple MySQL databases are some of the features that have been upgraded.



In the official blog, http://www.ProvidentHost.com/Blog/, ProvidentHost.com announced that all newly registered accounts will gradually be upgraded to benefit from the increased features. Older accounts will be automatically be upgraded in renewal time.



For further information about this new hosting plan please visit http://www.ProvidentHost.com/Compare-Hosting-Plan.php. Any inquiry about web hosting or press release could be submitted to the support page of ProvidentHost.com.