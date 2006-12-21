Downer & Company Advises American Capital on Sale of Precitech to Ametek, Inc.

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2006 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market cross border acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce that it has advised American Capital Strategies Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACAS) on the sale of Precitech, Inc., to Ametek, Inc.



Precitech, based in Keene, NH, is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty ultra-precision diamond machining systems for the nanotechnology, military, defense, and ophthalmic markets. Precitech was founded in 1962 and had been part of the American Capital portfolio since June 2002. The company will join Taylor Hobson, an ultra-precision measurement instrumentation company, and Solatron Metrology, a manufacturer of digital and analog precision measurement devices, as part of Ametek’s Electronic Instruments Group (EIG).



“It was a pleasure working with American Capital on this transaction,” said Paul Colone, Vice President with Downer & Company. “Their deal and legal teams were extremely professional and supportive throughout the entire process.”



The sale of Precitech, Inc., marks the fourteenth completed transaction for Downer & Company in 2006. Downer & Company’s engagement team for the American Capital transaction included Robert Reilly (Managing Director), Paul Colone (Vice President), Gilles Glorieux (Associate), Catherine Ossikine and Geoffrey Lewis, both Analysts in the firm’s Boston office.



About American Capital

American Capital is a publicly traded buyout and mezzanine fund with $11.5 billion in capital resources under management. American Capital invests in and sponsors management and employee buyouts, invests in private equity buyouts, provides capital directly to early stage and mature private and small public companies and through its asset management business is a manager of debt and equity investments in private companies. Visit www.americancapital.com for more information.



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the “International Cross-Border Deal of 2004” and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.

