Lokas Software Releases AWinstall 4.4

Belebey, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --AWinstall is a powerful installation suite that provides the visual authoring tool: Setup builder. The generated setups do not require additional software like Regedit or Regsvr32. The program is capable of creating both compressed and uncompressed installation packages (the latter are intended for CD and DVD distribution).



The main advantage of the new version of AWinstall is support for Windows Vista. Other important improvement is the new installer feature: installation of dynamic group of files (specified by mask). Now creation of different setup versions becomes easy.



AWinstall comes with a wide variety of features that software developers are likely to find very handy. These include creating shortcuts, COM registration actions (DLL In-Proc servers, Type Libraries, Windows NT Services), own compression algorithm superior to ZIP, option to add own graphics to installation windows as well as multiple integration option with ActiveX and VBScript/JScript.



AWinstall provides multiple ways to custom-tailor installation packages with features like silent setup, automatic uninstall; the Setup Builder comes with smart file type detection, event logging and registry key import option. Newly created Setup packages can be tested on the fly. Plus the program can create installation packages in 15 different languages.



The program works with all Windows OS versions - Windows Vista, Windows 2003, Windows NT 4.0/2000/XP and even with Windows 95/98/ME.



AWInstall 4.4 is available at http://www.awinstall.com for free download. The program is competitively priced at 239 US Dollar per copy.



If you would like to get a comment, request a reviewer copy, have a businesses proposal, want to become an authorized reseller or have any other inquiry, please contact Vitaly Brusentsev at vb@awinstall.com



System Requirements: 128Mb RAM, 256-color display, Pentium CPU or higher, 2.5 MB free disk space.



Company: Lokas Software



Product Page: http://www.awinstall.com



Download: http://www.awinstall.com/files/awinst_setup.exe



Screenshot: http://www.awinstall.com/images/setupwindow1.png



Buy: http://www.awinstall.com/cgi-bin/sws/go.pl?sale=50

