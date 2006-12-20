Kaspersky Lab releases research on WiFi networks in France

Woburn, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2006 --Kaspersky Lab analysts conduct regular research into WiFi networks and protocols in order to gain an overall picture of WiFi security issues and to raise public awareness. This research focuses on WiFi network access points and mobile devices which support Bluetooth. Previous reports have covered Peking and Tjianjin, networks established at CeBIT 2006 (Germany) and InfoSecurity London, which included data both about networks at the exhibition and around London.



This latest report looks at Paris, and specifically at wireless networks and Bluetooth devices at InfoSecurity 2006, recently held in the city. Alexander Gostev, a senior virus analyst at Kaspersky Lab, compares the data collected about WiFi networks in London and Paris, including data collected in the business regions of the cities. The first part of the report provides an analysis of WiFi networks, including speed of data transmission, equipment manufacturers, data encryption etc.



While collecting data about WiFi networks, Kaspersky Lab analysts also collect data on Bluetooth enabled devices. Again, data from Paris was compared with the data from London, which was published on viruslist in June 2006.



The report, to be published on 20th December on viruslist.com, contains both the data collected, and a comparative analysis. The full details of the research can be found at Viruslist.com: http://www.viruslist.com/en/analysis?pubid=204791912

