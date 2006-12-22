Marble Master Wins Jaeger's London Store in Regents Street Marble Restoration Contract

St Albans, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --Marble Master The Natural Stone Restoration Company has won the £120,000 contract to restore the antique Carrara Marble flooring in Jaeger's flagship London west end store. The stone is around 40 years old and although quite badly damaged by years of high heals and water being tracked in will still restore beautifully.



The store is having a major face lift and the award winning Marble Master company was asked to tender along side some other UK based restoration operations.



Most Marble Restoration companies use a hard wax type finish on Marble that traps moisture causing yellowing of the stone, unrepairable damage in some cases.



Edward Green, Managing Director of Marble Master Ltd said "Our unique 100% mechanical restoration and polishing service seemed to be very popular with the Jaeger Senior management and the facilities manager handling the shop fitting". Our process eliminates the need to use harmful chemicals to achieve a shine on the stone, we actually use diamonds to shine the marble nothing artificial is used this produces an longer lasting shine"



"We were pleasantly surprised to have secured the contract when we considered who we were up against for the restoration. We have been pioneers of keeping the old traditional restoration services alive. Most companies cant wait to get harmful acids and waxes out for a quick fix. Although this is an extremely profitable way for restoration companies it isn't in the best interest of the client, the environment and indeed the stone itself." Edward Green said.



