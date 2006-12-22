CTI Data Connector - Italian Language Now Available

Aulendorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --CTI Data Connector, the plug- and play solution for Computer Telephony Integration for Outlook, salesforce and any application with a SQL database including Browser based applications is now available for Windows Vista.



CTI Data Connector supports



- Dial within an application with a Hotkey

- Dial within the Browser

- Caller identification from Outlook contacts or any SQL database

- List of incoming calls

- List of outgoing calls

- Phone book for MS-Outlook contacts (Search with contact or company name) or any SQL database



For more details see http://www.CTI-Data-Connector.com