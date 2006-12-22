CTI Data Connector - Italian Language Now Available

Aulendorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --CTI Data Connector, the plug- and play solution for Computer Telephony Integration for Outlook, salesforce and any application with a SQL database including Browser based applications is now available for Windows Vista.
CTI Data Connector supports
- Dial within an application with a Hotkey
- Dial within the Browser
- Caller identification from Outlook contacts or any SQL database
- List of incoming calls
- List of outgoing calls
- Phone book for MS-Outlook contacts (Search with contact or company name) or any SQL database
For more details see http://www.CTI-Data-Connector.com