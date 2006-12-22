An Innovative Requirements Development Technology from Lucid Models Software

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --Lucid Models Software has released a requirements development and analysis tool VR (Visual Requirements) v.1.4.8 – a practical, low-cost / low-risk solution for business analysts, systems analysts, designers, testers and anyone who creates and/or uses specifications for software, user interfaces, system components, processes, dashboards, information sources, etc.



How requirements are organized and presented directly affects their quality. VR improves requirements quality by leveraging clear and efficient requirements structures. For example, the same field may have to appear on several screens – where to keep the requirements related to this field and how to find them? Some scenarios or algorithms may have many identical elements – how to make the updates to these elements only once? Some requirements belong to use cases but also have to appear in supplementary specifications – what is the best way to deal with this?



VR uses the strength of two metaphors – visual and conceptual – and provides simple effective functionality to:

· Define use cases visually

· Build concept maps that organize business entities, data elements, fields, actions, roles, etc. and serve as a backbone for requirements

· Build requirements as a set of linked diagrams that are easy to read and navigate

· Present a product in multiple views: use case view, user interface view, concept view, workflow view, and others

· Keep visible only the most appropriate aspects of requirements

· Create coherent intertwined structures with common elements, such as use cases, screen mockups, algorithms

· Instantly inquire about requirements and their content; find requirements by name, concept, substring; etc.

· Analyze requirements, e.g. find orphan requirements and other elements, compare requirements or diagrams, trace requirements, etc.

· Create reports using easy integration with Word and other tools

· Estimate size and effort using Use Case Points

· Use pre-packaged models as a jump start

· Etc.



VR is an evolutionary tool that is user friendly right from the start. Engage VR to dramatically increase the quality of your requirements and the maturity of your process, which will result in superior products.



For information:

www.lucidmodels.com

Contact: marketing@lucidmodels.com

tel: +1 647-885-6386

