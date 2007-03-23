Intelore announces the release of MDB Passwords Recovery

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --MDB Passwords Recovery, available at http://www.intelore.com, enables instant recovery of passwords to open Microsoft Access databases. Have you ever forgotten a password for your MS Access database? Whether you have or haven't, you'll appreciate this solution to all lost password problems from restoring passwords to performing security audit and other administrative tasks.



A password is something you need to protect your databases from unauthorized access. MDB Password Recovery> is something you need to protect yourself from losing the vitally important information due to passwords being an easy thing to forget. All passwords are recoverable no matter how long or complex they are, and so are multilingual passwords and even ones that were spelled incorrectly. Instant access to all secured information will save a great deal of time for you, so be sure you have this useful program at hand when accomplishing a year report for your company or managing your home library database.



There are lots of other features such as processing more than one document at a time, a detailed help file with tool-tips aimed to make your work with the program as convenient and time-saving as possible and many other features. You can be assured that with MDB Password Recovery losing or forgetting a password will be no more than an annoying incident, not a catastrophe. The program is compatible with Windows 9x, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP, Server 2003 and supports all versions of Microsoft Access.



For more information and a free evaluation version of MDB Password Recovery, please visit http://www.intelore.com/mdb-password-recovery.php



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



Company website: http://www.intelore.com/

Product page link: http://www.intelore.com/mdb-password-recovery.php

Download link: http://www.intelore.com/ms-access-mdb/mdb-password-recovery.exe

