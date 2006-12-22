BMC Capital Provides $1.9M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, December 22, 2006, that it originated a $1.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Riverpointe Apartments, a 34-unit complex located at 9823 Summerwood Circle in Dallas, Texas.



Keith Van Arsdale, director of BMC Capital’s Houston office, provided the Calif. borrower with a floating rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan carried a 30-year amortization. 9823 Summerwood Circle LLC was the buyer, and the seller was Dallas Riverpointe, LLC.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



