New Web Interface at WorldVitalRecords.com Helps Individuals Have a Better Experience Searching For Their Ancestors

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2007 --WorldVitalRecords.com recently changed the user interface on its Web site to allow users to have a better experience finding their ancestors.



“Our goal is to make WorldVitalRecords.com the best ancestor search, genealogy, and family history site on the Internet. We spent many hours to improve our site so it will be easier for our users. I think our users will really like the changes we have made at WorldVitalRecords.com,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



WorldVitalRecords.com recently conducted usability testing, in which they invited a variety of people with varying technological skills, interests and levels of genealogy to try out its site and provide feedback.



“We learned very quickly that we had some issues to resolve. After reviewing our results, this new interface is our first improvement to our site,” Lifferth said. “We will continue to make improvements as we add new features and data.”



As a result of the usability testing, WorldVitalRecords.com now has search fields on each header, making it possible for users to perform a search for their ancestors on every page located at WorldVitalRecords.com. Links that are used most often have been placed on the site in areas that are more prominent. The advanced search page now includes search tips. It is also easier to sign up for a newsletter subscription, to make a purchase to the Web site, and to contact WorldVitalRecords.com.



"We received feedback from many users, which has been very helpful to us. The new header and footer design give the site a cleaner, overall look," said Brad Pace, Affiliate Manager, WorldVitalRecords.com



About WorldVitalRecords

Finding your ancestors can be overwhelming, and expensive. At WorldVitalRecords.com, we’ve made it easy and affordable for individuals to connect to their families and find answers to their genealogical questions. Led by Paul Allen, who after founding Ancestry.com, which became the largest genealogy company in the world, now aims to be the number two player in the genealogy industry with WorldVitalRecords.com. WorldVitalRecords.com will offer users international record databases, references to top genealogical resources, a blog planet, podcasts, videocasts, Webinars, expert advice, training, and user-generated content.

