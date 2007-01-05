Photozig Releases the Ultimate Digital Photo Album for Consumers: Photozig Albums, the Digital Photo Organizer Software, to save and share memories easily

Moffett Field, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2007 --Photozig, Inc., located at the NASA Research Park, today announced the commercial release of the Photozig(R) Albums v1.0 product line, the easy and fast solution to organize and share digital photos and short movies with efficient web connectivity.



Photozig Albums software transfers photos and movie clips from digital cameras, organizes them in the computer, creates slideshows with photos, movies, and music, generates personalized screensavers, emails photos to friends, and includes free online photo albums.



"You can easily find that special picture with quick search, tag photos, categorize albums, view digital photos in different ways, exchange full resolution images through the internet, drag/drop images from web browser to your computer, and much more," said Bruno Kajiyama, CEO of Photozig. "Imagine creating rich screensavers with your own pictures, which can be easily configured, providing much more personalized images on your desktop than free animated screensavers, or standard slide show programs."



The Photozig Albums family consists of three products: "Express" (basic digital photo organizer); "DeLuxe" (enhanced image views, sorting, and filtering); and "Premium" (extra video support).



Photozig Albums Express product is offered free of charge for a limited time, including built-in free photo editing software, free slideshow software, and photo organizer software. Photozig Albums DeLuxe and Premium products will be sold through RegNow, a Digital River, Inc. company (NASDAQ:DRIV).



Photozig Albums is based in part upon a research project, funded by the National Institute of Disability Rehabilitation Research (NIDRR), under grant H133S020030, particularly R&D findings related to enhancing usability and interface methods to facilitate assimilation for a broad range of users, and enabling easy organization of personal digital memories in a desktop computer.



Users can download photo software at www.photozig.com and unleash the possibilities of the best digital camera technology.



About Photozig, Inc.

Photozig mission is to provide "the best customer experience to save, organize, and share lifetime memories". Photozig develops easy-to-use tools, practical solutions, and time-saving features to facilitate the management, enhancement, and sharing of digital pictures and video. For more information, downloadable digital photo album, and free digital photo organizer software, go to www.photozig.com, or send an email to "info_at_photozig . com".



Contact: Photozig PR, +1-650-694-7496 ext.3 or "pr_at_photozig . com".



Photozig is a registered trademark of Photozig, Inc.



Learn more about Photozig Ultimate Digital Photo Album at http://www.photozig.com

