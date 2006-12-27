Distributors and Manufacturers Share CRM Concerns

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --The role of manufacturing and distribution continue to meld. The common element is the need to customize and expand its system as business challenges require.



“Companies experiencing rapid growth in distribution are seeking a well structured system that enables the company to manage the many precise details of their business. Commence CRM for manufacturing and distribution enables expanded industry-specific customizations and material tracking capabilities,” according to CEO Larry Caretsky.



There are so many players in the process before manufacturers and distributors ultimately make the sale. ACT! can only take an organization so far and there is often a natural progression to continue driving business growth. Caretsky notes, “Data in the Commence CRM system allows clients to achieve instant credibility with customers, and manage the many variables involved with samples, materials and partners efficiently.”



Hundreds of employees or a handful must be able to effectively manage the full scope of customer relationships, including lead generation, sales opportunity management, support and accounting.



Leading Commence CRM clients suggest that while a variety of people use the CRM system, there are automated aspects that run once a parameter is set. Previously MIS personnel had to run the routines; now, the Commence introduces a sophisticated level of efficiency to handle many of these tasks. At the end of the process the goal is simple,” according to Caretsky; “To manage margins by being more efficient, in most cases though effective CRM technology.”



Commence (www.commence.com/mfg) offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

