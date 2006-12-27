Verndale Selects of Enterprise 21 ERP Software

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --Originally founded by LaVerne and Marlene Johnson in 1958, the Detroit, Michigan based company has been manufacturing roller processed whole milk powder for multiple generations. The company produces high quality milk powder used by a variety of chocolate manufacturers across the United States .



Technology Group International (TGI), a leading ERP software solution provider, today announced that Verndale Products, Inc. has selected TGI’s Enterprise 21 ERP software solution to assist in managing Verndale’s manufacturing and supply chain operations.



The decision to purchase an ERP system did not come lightly for the company. Fred Kreger, General Manager at Verndale Products, stated the company decided to purchase an ERP system because the firm is “undergoing a generational change in ownership and needed to transition from a closely held system to a multiple participant system.” Kreger knew this transition would be impossible to manage without a robust computer system to help manage their production and distribution operations. In addition to the management changes, Fred stated that Verndale Products also “wanted to closely scrutinize all areas of the business to see what products are really driving our business.”



As with many manufacturers, documenting system requirements and reviewing software vendors was outside their internal expertise, so the Verndale team consulted with the staff of Plante & Moran Management Consulting. The newly formed project team selected Enterprise 21 after reviewing a number of supplier quotes and product demonstrations.



According to Kreger, Verndale selected Enterprise 21 and TGI for reasons beyond that of mere product functionality. “All of the vendors we looked at seemed like they could fill our relatively simple needs. The people at TGI, their professionalism, and the quick responses we received from any question we had, drove our decision.”



With the implementation of the new package, Verndale hopes to gain additional flexibility and time savings. As Kreger frankly put it, the implementation relates to “costs, costs, costs.” He said “we hope to make better decisions based on information we pull from our operating costs.”



About Technology Group International, Ltd.



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software systems for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.

