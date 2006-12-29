Stephen Parker CEO of Datacraft Solutions Expands with Director of Business Development Steve Rao

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2006 --Steve Sandeep Rao, J.D. has joined Datacraft Solutions as a Director in Business Development and Client Executive.



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



Mr. Rao, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, is a businessman and entrepreneur in North Carolina. Steve was Director, Business development for MindLever.com, an e-learning software company, acquired by Centra Software in 2001. Steve is also the founder and Chairman of TSG Academies, one of North Carolina’s leading sports management firms. In addition to his duties at Datacraft, Mr. Rao serves on the State IT Board of North Carolina (appointed by the Governor and the NC State senate) is a Charter Member and Monthly Events Chair of TIE Carolinas (The Indus Entrepreneurs), a global entrepreneurship organization.



Mr. Rao has a B.A. in Political Science from Emory University and a J.D. from the West Virginia University College of Law. Steve resides in Morrisville, North Carolina with his wife Dr. Komal Parekh and their children, Sonia, and Rayan.



According to CEO Stephen Parker, “We are indeed fortunate for have someone of Steve’s talent as part of the Datacraft Solutions’ team. His contribution is important as we are experiencing significant growth.”



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the replenishment supply chain digital kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.

