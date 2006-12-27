HomeBusinessCents.com aims to be a driving force in the Work-at-Home Based Business Industry

Montevallo, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --The formula for a Work-at-Home business is having a product everyone wants and working hard to get the word out that you can supply this product to them. The birth of the internet has led to the profitable home based business, with many opportunities, which has led to an exponential growth in mom and dad working from home.



Daily evidence by the recent company layoffs and shutting down of plants announced on news and press everyday, HomeBusinessCents.com aims to jump in the forefront of the home-based business Industry with a powerful online promotional campaign of its stable medical discount program, enabling other would be entrepreneurs to start and run legitimate work from home based business.



The Internet is searched everyday by tens of thousands of people hoping to find that Work-at-Home business. "Home Business Cents is aiming to be the leader of creating that Work-At-Home business", stated Mr. Cash, owner Home Business Cents. Our promotional focus will be moms and dads who want an extra part-time money making business.



For more information:

http://www.homebusinesscents.com/



About Home Business Cents:



Home Business Cents is a provider of work-at-home business programs targeted for moms and dads who want an extra part-time money making business. Our business program is also an excellent extra income source for professionals: lawyers, engineers, architects, pro or semi-pro athletes, golfers, small business entrepreneurs, middle & upper corporate management staff and anyone interested in earning a substantial extra income wanting to harvest the rewards of a Work from home business for years to come.



Our programs target reducing cost for medical, health care, dental and vision care nationwide



Contact:



Marketing

Home Business Cents

Div of KCA

240 Shady Acres Ln cr100

Montevallo AL 35115 USA

http://www.homebusinesscents.com

email contact available on website

