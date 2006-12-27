WebAsyst LLC Offers Free Hosted Accounts

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --WebAsyst LLC introduces a new and a powerful service for customers - free hosted accounts for their popular software Suite™. The company has always offered 30-day free trial accounts; now, customers will be able to create free accounts that never expire.



These free accounts have some limitations. e.g. number of entries, storage space, and number of users, but they still allow users to enjoy the benefits of WebAsyst software. Most important, all WebAsyst functions and features available for paid accounts will also be available for free accounts, including free software upgrades.



Customers wishing to remove limitations or add more storage space and users will be able to upgrade to paid accounts at any time. This means that customers will be able to combine free and paid services in one account, and even downgrade from paid to free services, if they find that an application offers more than they need.



Asked about WebAsyst’s decision to introduce these changes to the current system of managing hosted accounts, Vladimir N. Tuporshin, Managing Director replied: “We wanted to provide our customers with flexibility over managing hosted accounts that has never been seen before. With this upgrade, customers signing up for a free account will get a full-fledged, dedicated WebAsyst system with all applications included and all functions available. These free accounts can be used indefinitely - there is no expiration. Customers may even combine free and non-free services in one account. This is a marvelous opportunity!”



©WebAsyst LLC 2006

