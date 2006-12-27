Collanos Software Launches Free Team Collaboration Solution

San Francisco, CA and Zurich Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2006 --Today Collanos Software announced the release of Collanos Workplace 1.0 (http://www.collanos.com/m1/en/products/overview) for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux. Its p2p collaboration client software addresses the collaboration and teamwork needs of small teams. Users can create workspaces, share documents, start discussions, and assign tasks to team members.



“Workplace 1.0 is our basic software offering which we will always provide to internet users for free. Collanos Software becomes the first vendor to provide a free p2p cross-platform collaboration solution that goes beyond free email and instant messaging solutions. Home users and companies can now invest their money in activities that further increase the value of their teamwork,” commented Franco Dal Molin, President and CTO (http://www.collanos.com/m1/en/about_us/management) .



Collanos unveiled plans to up-sell premium services in later versions: new software features that will accelerate, secure, and enhance a customer's collaboration experience. Ultimately, Collanos Software aims to become a global-networking hub that will assist Collanos Software's users to connect with others and to start and manage new projects.



Collanos is able to provide this free benefit to millions of potential users because it is built on a reliable open source p2p infrastructure. Juan Carlos Soto, Sun Microsystems (http://www.sun.com) vice president, Software, said: “We are thrilled to see Collanos' product applying JXTA p2p technology to automate and synchronize team collaboration. Teams can now securely share files and other resources in a trusted, cooperative, and highly available p2p network. Using Java and JXTA technologies, Collanos has created a platform independent, and a secure p2p collaboration software that strengthens teams and the ideas they create.”



During the six-months Beta program, downloads of Collanos Workplace p2p teamwork software surged steadily, thus generating great anticipation among users and industry observers.



Collanos Workplace 1.0 for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux is now available to download at Collanos (http://www.collanos.com/m1/en/downloads/index) .



More information: pr@collanos.com, Collanos (http://www.collanos.com) , Collanos Blog (http://blog.collanos.com)