NOKs Characters Invade the United States

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2006 --NOKs, the revolutionary video game that combines 3D character collecting with action packed battles, will hit U.S. PCs this month. Founded in Israel in 2001 and originally published by Atari, NOKs reaches U.S. consumers with more characters, enhanced graphics and better gameplay. The game features over 200 uniquely coded, 3D, intelligent characters called NOKs. The NOKs, which can be removed from the collecting album within the game, can be placed on the user's desktop, independent of the game, and conversations between the NOK and the user can take place.



"Starting as a new, anonymous game, it [NOKS LLC] managed to emerge as one of the well-known games in Israel in an extremely short period of time,” said Ofra Bechar, VP Sales & Marketing for Atari Israel.



Additional NOKs, and NOKs of greater value, can be won by moving successfully through the 21 challenging battle arenas. The user experience is enhanced by the graphically stimulating background and variation of music. Sports, Alice in Wonderland, Disc Jockeys, and Singers are just a few of the many themes of NOKs characters. The company will continue to release new NOKs on a monthly basis. Recognizing an individual's passion for collecting, users have the ability to trade NOKs in the game's trading market in order to obtain a NOK they could not otherwise win.



"We strongly believe the unique gaming experience that NOKs presents will connect with gamers here in the U.S.,” says Lior Messinger, the company's Founder and CEO. “NOKs adds another dimension to traditional games by enabling users to collect in-game characters, much like people collect baseball or Yu-Gi-Oh cards"



The gaming industry has been one of the fastest growing over the past decade. Despite market fluctuations, economic indicators point to an overall increase in the market in 2006. The NOKs game is currently developed for gaming on the PC (representing the majority of the gaming platforms). The uniqueness of the NOKs game will appeal to several genres, including Action, Strategy and Family & Children’s. These genres comprise 51.1% of the current gaming market.



The game retails for $19.99 and can be downloaded from http://www.noks.com.

