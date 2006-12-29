Modbus Constructor - Comprehensive Solution for Testing and Setting up the Modbus Devices

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2006 --KurySoft, provider of software solutions for Engineers, announces the release of ModBus Constructor v1.0 for Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003.



Using MBConstructor you can quickly create a data management model for any of your MODBUS devices. Unlike other available solutions on the market which provide displaying data as columns of abstract numbers of the same type, Modbus Constructor represents each data element exactly as you need. You may define type, format or scale independently. This makes them easy to read and analyze.



In MBConstructor you can work with integer, long, float, double, or byte data types. Integer types may be represented as signed, unsigned, HEX or binary. The same register can be represented in various ways. For example, if there are two adjacent registers that contain long numbers, each of these registers can be given additional data fields in which their content will be represented as HEX or unsigned integer.



Data fields corresponding to your data elements (registers or discreet elements) can be arranged to your liking inside the project form window. You can specify size, color, font and caption for each field. The discreet elements occupying a continuous addresses domain can share the same field, which makes them easier to read and saves time.



In MBConstructor you can setup any register data field to perform a linear transformation to convert the internal units into units of any system. For example, if a register contains pressure in mA, i.e. the device receives data from a pressure detector equipped with a current output, the resulting value can be converted to kgf/cm2 or lb/in2.



MBConstructor supports automatic requests for all supported functions (01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 15, 16, 22, 23) with individual periods for each one.



You can setup requests to be executed via menus or dialogs. This is a convenient way of setting up control commands, changing parameters and test requests. Any project may be used for querying a device in a Master mode or simulating it in a Slave mode. For the Slave mode you may additionally include a data modification procedure operating according.



Modbus Constructor comes with a special utility, Modbus Reader, which operates using the model created with Modbus Constructor to interact with your device.



Modbus Reader is a FREEWARE program.



If you have already created a Modbus Constructor project for the device you designed, your clients will not have to purchase Modbus Constructor – it is enough to download a freeware Modbus Reader.



Modbus Reader can run several projects at once, i.e. query or simulate several devices using one or more COM ports.



Both Modbus RTU and Modbus ASCII protocols are supported.



In addition to the requests specified in your project, you can modify any of your device's data elements by simply clicking on any associated data field, whether in Master (by sending an appropriate request) or Slave mode.



ModBus Constructor v1.0 is priced at 50 USD or 50 EUR for a single developer (Personal) license.



Commercial and Corporate licenses are available.



More information and a free trial version can be obtained from http://www.kurysoft.com



Company information

KurySoft Inc. has been working in the field of professional software development since 2005. Headquartered in Moscow, Russian Federation, KurySoft has been providing the global marketplace with high-quality innovative software products.

