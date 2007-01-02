Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2007 --IDAutomation.com announces the release of their Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Access. The new patent pending Native Generator creates bar-codes in Microsoft Access without the installation of additional fonts or other components.



The Native Barcode Generator is an easy to use product that may be embedded into Access Databases to produce barcode images on reports and forms. Once installed, no other components, plug-ins or fonts need to be installed to create barcodes; it is the complete barcode generator that stays in the database, even when it is distributed or accessed from a server. Supported symbologies include Code 3 of 9, Code 128, MSI, UCC/EAN-128, Interleaved 2 of 5, PostNet and PDF417.



Pricing for the license starts at $149. A royalty-free Developer License costs $595. In addition to the Native Barcode Generator for Microsoft Access, IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



